Jake Hager Talks About AEW Being Good For WWE Superstars: “You Have More Options”

Jake Hager recently appeared as a guest on the Story Time program with Dutch Mantell for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW star and Jericho Appreciation Society member spoke about how there was a time that talking about a union or your WWE contract could get you blacklisted by the company, as well as how wrestlers now have an option with AEW doing as well as it is doing.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how there was a time that talking about a union or your WWE contract could get you blacklisted by WWE: “While I was there (in WWE), that was like the four-letter word. Don’t talk about your contracts, and don’t talk about anything having to do with a union, otherwise, you’ll get blacklisted. I saw it happen. Someone…I can’t remember exactly, but they were complaining about something and they were talking about how we should all get together and get some power and I’m like, ‘It’s not that company.’ The biggest things with those WWE contracts are, they can cancel them anytime, and they’ve proven that they will, so what does it all really mean if you can’t rely on it? You sign your life away.”

On how wrestlers now have options with AEW: “It proves the point that back then, and even when I was there, we didn’t have any options. There was only one game in town. Now we have AEW, so hopefully, the competition makes everything better for the performers. I think you will see that with contracts because you have more options and even overseas, they’re paying a little better.”

