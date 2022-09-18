Jake Paul Teases Traveling to Saudi Arabia for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

When Logan Paul competes against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, it appears that he will have someone in his corner to help him.

On Twitter, Logan Paul’s brother Jake Paul gave the impression that he was considering making the trip to Saudi Arabia to watch the match. A boxing match between Jake and Anderson Silva is scheduled to take place one week before the Crown Jewel event.

During the press conference that took place on Saturday in Las Vegas, Logan discussed the number of people that were surrounding Reigns, and Logan noted that he did not have anyone else with him.

It seems likely that his brother Jake will also be getting physical in a WWE ring as well.

Jake tweeted, “Logan is the definition of anything is possible. 2 matches in WWE and he’s challenging for the belt. I might have to come to Saudi Arabia for this.”

It is very likely that this will result in even more publicity being generated for WWE. The signing of Logan Paul was motivated by the fact that he has a sizable fan base and the possibility that he will attract new fans to the product. Since WWE’s press conference on Saturday received a significant amount of coverage from mainstream media outlets, it appears that, so far, everything is going according to plan.

You can check out Jake’s tweet below: