Jake Roberts Announces He Will Miss AEW Dynamite Due To Illness

Wrestling legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts will be missing tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode due to an illness. Roberts took to Twitter this afternoon to announce that he is suffering from an illness, but confirmed that he does not have COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to appear tonight due to illness (not COVID). These days we all have to be on point. Looking forward to seeing everyone in two weeks. In the meantime, keep an eye on Lance for me on #AEWDynamite LIVE TONIGHT 8/7c on TNT,” Roberts wrote.

Roberts appeared last week as Lance Archer teamed with Lucha Bros for a loss to Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade. There’s no word on what AEW had planned for Roberts and Archer on tonight’s show, but Archer has not been announced for a match as of this writing. Roberts was hospitalized with breathing issues in November, and later revealed that he had been diagnosed with chronic lung disease (COPD).