Jake Roberts Believes Lance Archer Has A Lot Of Untapped Potential In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including whether he saw Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes as a potential World Champion when he arrived in AEW in 2019.

Roberts said, “Obviously, yeah, I’ve been watching Cody for some time, even before he left WWE. His ability to run and gun with whatever they gave him, and they gave him some stuff to do. You know, the Stardust thing was pretty wild, brutal. [laughs]”

On Lance Archer and how he has a lot of untapped potential in AEW:

“I love Lance to death. He’s a great, great, great piece of talent. He has so much to offer. He’s untapped… All he needs is a button. They push that button, he’s there.”

On what he thought he could help Archer with:

“His interviews. We’ve worked on them together, and he’s a great student. He’s great, he picks up quick, too. Picks it up real quick.”

