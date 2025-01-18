Jake Roberts Believes Ric Flair Tarnished His Legacy

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including if he was able to see fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s viral negative RAW on Netflix appearance.

Roberts said, “No, I wish I caught that, actually. It would have been something I would have enjoyed.”

On Ric Flair thinking he could wrestle again:

“Wow. Please don’t, Ric. Please don’t.”

On if he thinks Flair has tarnished his legacy:

“Yeah. It is [a shame], man. But he keeps grabbing for straws.”

On smaller promotions disappearing in the late 80s:

“Yeah, it concerned me, man. Because you don’t have any competition, and no choices. That’s a bad thing. You know, you back yourself into a corner there, and you can’t come out of it. There’s only one dog to ride, and if that dog wants to bite your leg, then you’re in trouble. So yeah, it was pretty scary, man.”

