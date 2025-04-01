Jake Roberts Breaks Down Why Rey Mysterio Was Always Ahead Of The Pack

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts appeared on an episode of his The Snake Pit podcast and discussed several topics, including what makes fellow WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio stand out.

Roberts said, “He was just so damn good and innovative man. He brought something different to the table every night. But he was just that good. He stood out in front. Cream always rises to the top, and it was always there, man.”

On the Natural Disasters going into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“I think it’s great, man. Big John [Tenta] was something else, brother. He was something else. So they’re both fairly special, but Big John, he was a step above.”

