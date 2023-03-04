Jake Roberts Describes Vince McMahon’s Kiss My A** Club As “As Low As You Can Get”

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW personality Jake Roberts would never join Vince McMahon’s ‘Kiss My A**’ club, labeling the entire concept as the lowest a wrestler could go.

McMahon launched his one-of-a-kind club in late 2001, with The Alliance’s commissioner William Regal becoming the first member to re-join the WWF.

Roberts discussed the infamous club, which includes names like Jim Ross, Shawn Michaels, and Vince’s own son Shane McMahon, on The Snake Pit.

“That was about as low as you could get.”

“I don’t know what kind of payoffs those guys were getting, but they must’ve been massive,” Roberts’ co-host Marcus DeAngelo added. “Not enough to do that, brother,” Roberts replied.

The most recent Kiss my A** segment aired in 2008, when Hornswoggle (McMahon’s on-screen son) was almost forced to join but bit McMahon on the buttocks instead.

You can check out the complete podcast below: