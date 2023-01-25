Jake Roberts Discusses How Painful Performing the DDT Was Throughout His Career

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently spoke on his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including hat would happen to his body at certain times when he performed the DDT.

Roberts said, “To do a DDT hurt so bad. When I took that bump, it would just jar down my spinal column. Man, it just, a few times, my legs went numb. That was scary, you know, just for three or four seconds. But man, that three or four seconds seems like an hour.”

Roberts recalled not being able to hit the move to Ted Dibiase at one point:

“It got to the point that I was in such pain that it was just crazy,” Roberts said. “I cradled [Dibiase]. I didn’t even do the DDT because the pain was just so unbelievable when I would do it and there was no getting around it and it was finally got to the point that Vince told me, ‘Go home and don’t come back until you’re well.’ He was, he was, he was genuinely pissed off at me.”