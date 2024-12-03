Jake Roberts Explains What He Dislikes About Being A Babyface

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including what he dislikes about being a babyface.

Roberts said, “It kind of corrals you into a certain area that you can only do that. But you can’t explore different things and different ways of doing things. You got to do what the fans expect of you, that type of thing. That’s what I didn’t like.”

On whether he thinks he’s better as a babyface or heel:

“I’m a better heel, yeah… I like being a heel. The heel, you can explore anything you want to. You can go any direction you want to. You know, you can try new things, and it’s okay.”

On whether he should’ve stayed in WWE in 1992 instead of leaving for WCW:

“I should have stayed the course in the WWF… I would have approached [it] more like a businessman instead of an idiot.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

