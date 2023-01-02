Jake Roberts Explains Why He Was Not Invited Back to Japan

Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently discussed a variety of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast.

During the podcast, he discussed his time in Japan working for the same company as Antonio Inoki. He also disclosed what he did to ensure that he would never be invited back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

“I ran [Antonio Inoki] out of the locker room with a snake in Tokyo,” Roberts said. “I chased him in the locker room. When I came in, he told me to get out, and I’m like ‘F**k you, I’m not getting out.’” Roberts stated that he threw the snake at Inoki while the NJPW founder shouted at him to leave with it.

“It landed on Inoki, and he sprinted out of the locker room,” Roberts continued. “Come to think about it, I haven’t been invited back since. … I’m bad about burning bridges, man. I don’t burn them, I nuke them.”

