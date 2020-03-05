Jake Roberts Makes AEW Debut, Randy Orton Reacts On Twitter?

Jake “The Snake” Roberts made his AEW debut on this week’s Dynamite episode. Jake confronted Cody and promised he has a mystery client that is looking to take Cody’s “piece of the pie” and will also take out Cody’s “lackey” Arn Anderson as well. Roberts said darkness is coming to AEW soon and that he’s spent 20 years getting clean to earn this moment that is coming.

WWE’s Randy Orton made a tweet after Jake’s debut on Dynamite and apparently reacted.

You can see the Orton tweet below but he posted a video of Jake taking the RKO several years back during a Highlight Reel segment on Raw with Chris Jericho from the 3/14/2005 showing-