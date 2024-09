WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts appeared on Rewind Recap Live to talk about a number of topics, including helping AEW star Lance Archer with his promos in the company.

Roberts said, “Hopefully, I’ve helped him on his interviews. That’s what I tried to do. So I would like to think I touched some good spots there.”

You can check out Roberts’ comments in the video below.

