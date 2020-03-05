Jake Roberts On His AEW Debut, Chris Jericho Responds To Randy Orton Tweet

As noted before, Randy Orton took to Twitter after WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts made his AEW debut on last night’s Dynamite show, and tweeted a video of Jake taking the RKO during a Highlight Reel segment with Chris Jericho during the March 14, 2005 RAW episode.

Jericho responded to Orton’s tweet today and thanked the WWE RAW Superstar for watching Dynamite.

“What the hell am I wearing? And Thanks for watching #Dynamite my man! @AEWrestling,” Jericho wrote.

Orton has not responded to Jericho’s tweet as of this writing.

On a related note, Jake took to Twitter today to issue his first public comments since debuting for AEW. He called last night one of the greatest moments of his life.

He wrote, “1. Thanks to DDP. 2. Thanks to AEW for opportunity 3. Thanks to JAKE for not giving up on sobriety that was so hard. WOW one of the greatest moments in my life”

Jake added in another tweet, “I have searched and found so much evidence that GOD does truly love me.@DDPYoga AWE”

For those who missed it, Jake debuted during last night’s Dynamite episode from Broomfield, CO and confronted Cody Rhodes, revealing that he has a mystery client that plans on taking Cody’s “piece of the pie” and who will take out Cody’s “lackey” Arn Anderson as well. Roberts promised that darkness is coming to AEW, and said he’s spent 20 years getting clean to earn this moment.

