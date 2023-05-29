Jake Roberts On What Excites Him About Today’s Wrestling, The Business Changing Quickly, More

Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently spoke with The Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Roberts talked about what excites him about today’s wrestling product:

“I’m excited whenever I see all these moves they’re doing. Are you kidding me? I love to watch Kenny Omega. He does some great stuff, man. Unbelievable. Darby Allin does some great things. Then you look at MJF. He’s got it rockin’. That kid has some heat, with everybody (he laughs).

Seeing the business change quickly so many times:

“Well, it really freaked me out whenever I see the product today. It’s so different than what we did. It amazed me, but it’s not my cup of tea. I love to see what they do and I try to help them all I can with interviews and they catch on pretty quick. The guys are amazing to watch, their movement. I just wish the public would let them do the things a little bit more in sync, if you will, and the same thing with timing. Right now, they’re going 100 miles a minute and it’s hard for me to keep up.”

Cody Rhodes not winning the Undisputed Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39:

“Well, knowing Vince McMahon, I could have told you that’s what was gonna happen because everybody just knew Cody was gonna take it, and if everybody’s calling for it, Vince is going to do the opposite. He doesn’t want anybody calling his shit. So, as far as business wise, I think that it did disappoint a lot of people. I don’t think it hurt Cody. I mean, my God, they threw everything but the kitchen sink at him and he held up pretty much to the end. So that didn’t hurt him, but at some point soon, I would hope that they would give a title to him.”

If fans are being overwhelmed with the amount of wrestling that’s out there:

“Yeah, I do. I think there’s way too much out there. I mean, my God, just the amount that WWE puts out there weekly and then you throw in AEW, how many hours a week is wrestling on now? 30? There’s gotta be some wild ass number. I don’t think it’s hurting wrestling. It’s giving people an opportunity to see a lot of different things. I just wish somebody had the balls to go back and go old school on everybody.”

Trying to get his ex-wife into marrying him again:

‘I’m trying to talk that woman into marrying me again. I think she’s gonna do it. I mean, that’s an amazing story. Twenty-four years we were separated. You know, divorced for 24 years. Now we’re hooking back up and it’s just a great story and a great life. I got a second chance to smell the roses and I’m taking advantage of it. I really am.”

