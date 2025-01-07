Jake Roberts Opens Up About Battling Pneumonia After Feeling “Incredibly Sick”

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts, who has been making occasional appearances for AEW, opened up about his recent health struggles during an episode of his podcast. Roberts shared details about a frightening experience that led to a hospital stay.

“I’m doing a little bit better. I had a pretty scary moment last week. I got incredibly sick, and I wound up going to the hospital on Friday night. Don’t remember a damn thing. It’s pretty scary. Come to find out I had pneumonia, and that’s not a good thing for me. I already have COPD, and to get pneumonia is like you’re flirting with disaster there.

I was in the hospital for four days, and very grateful to find out that I’ve got a couple of issues I didn’t know about. One is I had blood in my urine—didn’t know that. Another thing is, apparently I’m leaking blood somewhere in my gut, and that’s causing my iron levels to be low. That’s not a good thing. Then, to top it off, I got a problem with my ticker.

But by going in, I caught it, and we’ve got to go have a couple of procedures done, and it’ll be all hunky-dory then. I’ve got this cough, but I’m doing better. It’s quite the surprise, man. Next thing I know, I’m waking up in a hospital. That was weird.”

Roberts’ candid remarks shed light on the challenges he continues to face with his health, compounded by his existing COPD condition. While his hospital visit revealed several underlying issues, Roberts expressed gratitude for catching them early and plans to undergo procedures to address the concerns.

Fans and colleagues have rallied around Roberts, wishing him a swift recovery as he continues to manage his health and make occasional contributions to the wrestling world.



(quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)