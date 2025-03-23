Jake Roberts Reacts To Lex Luger’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts appeared on an episode of his The Snake Pit podcast and discussed several topics, including Lex Luger’s WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Roberts said, “It’s been time for a long time. Lex has — he’s had a rough past. He had some things happen that weren’t cool. But he got past him, he paid his dues. And I’m glad to see him going in, man. I’m really happy for him.”

On whether Luger will walk across the stage for his WWE Hall of Fame induction as he has stated in the past:

“He’s going to do it, man. I guarantee you he’s going to walk across that stage. It’ll be awesome, man.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)