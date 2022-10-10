Jake Roberts Recalls a Funny Paul Bearer Road Story

On the most recent episode of his podcast, DDP Snake Pit, Jake Roberts covered a wide variety of topics.

During it, he recalled a hilarious story from his life on the road involving Paul Bearer, who was known as The Undertaker’s legendary manager.

“You’re exactly right. He made sure that he was an evil bastard. I mean, you can’t look at Percy [Paul Bearer] and say anything but evil. I’ll tell you a funny one about him though. You ready for this? At the time we were booked in upstate New York you know, in upstate New York they had those places that are you know, their honeymoon suites and all the real nice stuff you know, for people that are wanting to take a little vacation they go up in the mountains and casinos whatever you know, and we went up there and did a show.

We were staying at a hotel that had all these honeymoon suites and they gave him, all the guys the suites. I mean, I had one, course you know Taker had one and Percy had one.

Next morning I go down at breakfast and I’m sitting there and Percy comes up. He goes ‘Oh, Jake, what a horrible night.’ I’m like, what happened bro? [Percy] ‘The worst thing that could ever happen to a married man.’ I’m like did you catch your wife cheating on you.

[Percy] ‘No, she wasn’t cheating on me. So Jake, you got to understand where I was in that beautiful suite thinking about my lovely wife. And I got in the hot tub, had candles lit, drink some champagne. When I got out of the hot tub and so went over and I laid on that big heart-shaped bed. You know, buck-ass naked, that’s when it happened Jake.’ I said what happened? He says ‘I looked up and I saw the mirror on the ceiling. And I thought to myself your wife is one sick b*tch if she’ll f*ck you.’”

(H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcription)