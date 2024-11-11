Jake Roberts Recalls Andre The Giant Ribbing Him In Matches

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Andre The Giant ribbing him in matches.

Roberts said, “Oh yeah, he’d sit on me and fart on me and things like that. You know, he used to — it’s just amazing how long a giant can fart. He dropped 30-second bombs on my ass.”

On working with a serious neck injury in the late 1980s:

“[I waited because of] Fear. I was scared that if I got out of the ring that I wouldn’t be able to get back in. And you know, things were going so well in ’87, to step away from it just seemed, you know, ‘What am I doing stepping away from now? I can’t step away from it now. It’s too good.’ You know, things were just too good. So I buried it, you know, which was a foolish mistake. Because you know, I leaned heavily on pain pills and alcohol just to get by, and that’s not a good thing.”

On what happened to make him address it:

“It just got to the point that I couldn’t lift my left arm. You know, I was cheating in the matches to, I’d sling my arm up on the guy’s shoulder and tell him to work my arm the rest of the match. That way, I didn’t have to lift it. You know, I could baby it and everything else. So I used a little psychology there. That way I don’t have to use it. So, thank God I punch with my right hand.”

