Jake Roberts Recalls Being Shot at by a Fan During a Match With Sting

WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts recently spoke with Derricks Reptiles for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, he recalled a time when he was wrestling Sting and got shot at by a fan.

“Craziest one would have been in Dallas, Texas. I was wrestling Sting. A guy stood up in the ninth row, reached in his jacket. [He] pulled out a pistol and started shooting at me. He got three shots off. Missed me. That’s about as crazy as it gets. I jumped my ass out of that ring, got underneath the ring and hid.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to SEScoops for transcription)