Jake Roberts Recalls Buzz Sawyer Taking Advantage Of Wrestlers In The Ring

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his most positive story about Vince McMahon.

Roberts said, “Well, he did an awful lot for professional wrestling, there’s no doubt about that. You look at it, you look at what all he’s done, what WrestleMania is — yeah. Somebody had to do it, it had to be him.”

On Mad Dog Buzz Sawyer:

“A worthless piece of s**t. That’s the nicest thing I can say about him… He was just a nasty human being, man. He took advantage of people in the ring. He roughed up quite a few people — jobbers and stuff, you know? And he just took liberties that weren’t necessarily a good thing, man. They were rotten. But he was just a filthy human being… Ring work was good. But I couldn’t stand the guy.”

On what a typical off day would be like while traveling with WWE:

“That’s pretty much it, man [get home and turn back around], wash your clothes and go back again… It’s not a lifestyle, man. Not much life involved there.”

