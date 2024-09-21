Jake Roberts Recalls Getting Physical With A Fan During A Match

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including getting physical with a fan during a match.

Roberts said, “I can tell you one where the guy came to the ring. It was in Wheeling, West Virginia. And I was fighting Ronnie Garvin. Threw him out of the ring and went out, and this guy just stands up. I couldn’t believe it. The f***ing guy had to be 6’8, 350 pounds, maybe even 400. He’s like, ‘Hey, you better leave him alone.’ I told him, ‘Go sit down you stupid f***ing hick.’ He didn’t. So I pulled Ronnie up and nailed Ronnie, and the guy started walking towards me. I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ I could see him out of the corner of my eye. I’m like, ‘What am I going to do? Well, I gotta give him my best shot. I maybe get I may get my ass kicked, but I’m gonna get one good shot in.’ And I spun and I hit him, man. I caught him right on the chin. And it was like slow motion, he fell in slow motion. And he was out, knocked him out. Yeah, I got lucky.”

On fans testing wrestlers:

“Yeah, we’ve got that. Usually a head butt to the nose stopped all the bulls**t. Yeah, that’s what I did. I mean, I would convince them that they couldn’t punch me in the stomach and knock the wind out of me. So when they do it, I just fly my head forward and hit him in the nose.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)