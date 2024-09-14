Jake Roberts Recalls Locker Room Reaction To When He Signed With WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including acting like a snake in the earlier portion of his run with the company.

Roberts said, “That wasn’t given to me, I just did that on my own. Oh yeah… Give it a little bit more, you know? See what happened… You got one in the bag, you might as well be one too.”

On why he changed:

“I don’t like doing the same thing all the time. Never have liked that, so I did it for a short period of time. But then as my opponents got better, I didn’t have time to play around. I had to get more serious.”

On the locker room reaction to when he joined the company and if he had any friends:

“No, I didn’t have a lot of friends in that locker room there. Everybody was kind of waiting to see whose spot I took… I didn’t take anybody’s spot. They created a new one.”

