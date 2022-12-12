Jake Roberts Reflects on How Roddy Piper Always Made the Audience Believe in His Work

Jake “The Snake” Roberts reflected on the late WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper on a recent episode of The Snake Pit. Here are a few highlights:

What he loved about Roddy Piper:

“We never went out in the ring and had a match where people didn’t believe it. And that’s what I loved about Roddy – we had that thing about us that just said, ‘Man, these guys are playing there for real.’”

How Piper never needed a belt:

“He’s another one of those guys who didn’t need a belt. But had Vince seen the light and worked with Piper, I think it would have been just unbelievable because Viper was such a strong character.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: