Jake Roberts Reflects on Issues Between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, The Kliq in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently spoke on his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including The Kliq. Here are the highlights:

The Kliq:

“I didn’t fit in. I wasn’t part of The Kliq. I’ve never been a cliquey guy, man. I don’t believe in cliques. I think they’re wrong, I think they’re wrong for the business. Friendship is one thing, but when you start trying to run a company by your influence and forcing people to do things that they don’t want done because you have the power, it’s not good.”

Vince McMahon having a conference call with Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart to try to convince them to work with each other:

“When I first heard about that, I said, ‘Vince, fire both of them motherf***ers. Fire both, man. They’re not helping your f***ing company. They’re jacking your company off. They’re playing you.’ Are you kidding me?”

