Jake Roberts Reveals Frustration Over Missed Main Event Run In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts appeared on an episode of his podcast, The Snake Pit, and discussed several topics, including his chip on his shoulder while working with Honky Tonk Man.

Roberts said, “Yeah, I did man. I was in a bad f***ing mood. And not only turning babyface, but then him clocking me like he did. He f***ed me up, man.”

On being hurt by Honky Tonk Man’s guitar shot:

“I knew that I was hurt… [in hindsight] I would’ve got the surgery right away.”

On if he thought he could have surpassed Hulk Hogan as WWE’s top star:

“I know if I was given the opportunity, I could. But I knew that I wasn’t going to get that opportunity. You know, I was in limbo.”

