Jake Roberts Reveals His Initial Deal With AEW Was For Only Six Weeks

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts appeared on Rewind Recap Live to talk about a number of topics, including how his initial deal with AEW was for only six weeks.

Roberts said, “We made a deal for me to be there for six weeks, and at the end of four weeks, they gave me some papers saying I was going to be there for a year. Then, when the year contract was up, they gave me another contract for two years, and I just got another contract for a year. So, yeah, I’m still there.”

You can check out Roberts’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)