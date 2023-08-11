Jake Roberts Reveals His Two Favorite Gimmicks Of All Time

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where talked about a number of topics including how he loves One Man Gang and how One Man Gang is a good friend, which he has had great matches with.

Roberts said, “I love One Man Gang, man. He’s a good friend. He’s, about as level as you can get, quite witty. Know his wife very well. Yeah, I’ve been friends for a long time and worked with him. We had, we had great matches, no problems at all. But when he turned, it blew my mind because he pulled it off. He made it happen, man. Akeem a dream and f***ing, all the f***ing body movement and s**t.”

Roberts also talked about his two favorite gimmicks of all time.

“You know, Undertaker or, what’s his name? [Bray Wyatt]. Yeah. It made you think, he made you think about what the fuck is going on, man, it was interesting, you know, it was very interesting. And, yeah, that would probably be my two favorites.”

You can check out Jake Roberts’ complete podcast in the video below.