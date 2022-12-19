Jake Roberts Says AEW Star “Is Underrated By All”

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently discussed a variety of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast.

During the podcast, Nash praised Dax Harwood’s performance against Bryan Danielson on the November 30th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite.

“I think for him and Danielson to go out there and give it all that, these guys are old school. I’m not old school, I’m from the school that burnt down before they built the old school. But those two guys are old school and when they get in the ring they’re not playing. They’re going for it and I love that.”

“I guarantee the talent was glued to the set somewhere going, ‘Oh my god,’ because there’s just no way you can compete with that. When you’re watching the best, you’re watching the best.”