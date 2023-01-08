Jake Roberts Says He Was in Full ‘Hate Mode’ for Himself During 2014 WWE RAW Appearance

Jake Roberts recently discussed a variety of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During the podcast, he reflected on his WWE comeback nearly a decade ago.

In January 2014, Roberts made his first appearance for the company in nearly nine years, during the “Old School Raw” episode. Roberts put a snake on Deam Ambrose after CM Punk laid him out.

Roberts said, “You’ve got to remember as to where I was at. I was hating myself. I was still in the hate mode with myself because I was getting in shape and I’d look at myself and I’d think “why didn’t you f***ing take care of yourself? Why didn’t you do this Jake? No instead you had to smoke crack and f***ing drink and f***ing take pills.’”

