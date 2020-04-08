Jake Roberts Says He’s In Quarantine At Hotel

AEW star Jake “The Snake” Roberts revealed in a new interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast that he is currently under quarantine in an Atlanta, Georgia hotel room due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Roberts revealed that he was living with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, but Page told people they couldn’t come back if they left. Jake left to go work the AEW TV tapings, as he is working with Lance Archer now, and was unable to return to DDP’s house.

“I’m quarantined in here. I was living with Dallas and he was one of the first people to say if you leave, you can’t come back. Well, AEW wanted me to come out so I went and did it but I couldn’t go back to Dallas’ house,” Jake said (H/T to Wrestling Inc). He had a baby in the house and nobody needs to be sick around a baby. He took the hard line and said, ‘Dude, if you leave, you can’t come back.’

“I had to do it for AEW as I wanna help these guys. Now I’m paying for it brother.”

Jake noted that he has to stay at the hotel for another 3-4 weeks. He’s upgraded to a larger room, where he’s able to take 28 steps in a loop if he walks around the room. Jake sad he’s thought about buying a stationary bike to have brought up to his room because the hotel gym is shut down.