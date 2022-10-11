Jake Roberts Says Ivana Trump Wanted to Hire Security Guards to Beat Him Up

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts discussed the late “Ravishing” Rick Rude’s career and the matches he had against him on the latest “DDP Snake Pit” podcast.

When asked about his WrestleMania IV match against Rick Rude, Roberts told an amusing story regarding Ivana Trump:

“I remember Ivana (Trump) sitting at ringside not even looking at the ring,” Roberts said. “She had her little champagne glass with the bottle, you know, the big bottle in the cooler, and she turned her chair sideways. Donald’s going crazy for the match and she’s just sipping. She won’t even look. So that’s the reason that happened at the end whenever I came out on her side and I grabbed a snake and I swung it at her, and she pushed her chair too far back and she fell backwards.”

Roberts continued, “I found out at WrestleMania VII that she actually tried to hire two of her guards to come into my hotel room and beat the fu**ing sh*t out of me, and Donald affirmed it. Donald loves me. I don’t know if it’s just because of that, but he loves me, and I’m so glad.”

