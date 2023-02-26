Jake Roberts Speaks Out About Returning To AEW TV Following Health Issues

Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently spoke with the New York Post for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Roberts talked about his absence from AEW TV due to ill health.

Roberts made his AEW TV return on Friday’s episode of Rampage, accompanying Lance Archer to the ring.

Below are highlights from the interview:

His lung issues, including hereditary chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema:

“This last year my lungs got in pretty rough shape. I had to go on oxygen. I went on oxygen for nearly a year and a half. Now I’m off of it. The only time I use it is at night whenever I hook it up to my CPAP machine which is a good thing. It helps me heal at night.”

His TV return:

“It doesn’t get any better, it really doesn’t. You can’t imagine how it feels to walk out and all of sudden they’re chanting your name in unison. It’s overwhelming.”

Current state of health:

“I feel pretty good. I’m going to the gym five, six days a week. I’m stretching, I’m riding the bike for 45 minutes a day. So I’m getting things going man, I’m keeping this moving. When you’re my age, going through protocol is never something you’re completely sure about because I got bits and pieces that have taken a lot of beatings and parts of me that just don’t work the way they used to. So being cleared by AEW is a pat on the back that all’s well.”