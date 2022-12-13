Jake Roberts Speaks Out About Steroid Use in WWE and Admits His Own Use

In the latest DDP Snake Pit episode, Jake Roberts, a member of WWE during the era of rampant steroid use in the 1980s and 1990s, discussed the use of steroids at the time. Here are the highlights:

The temptation of using steroids to keep up with other stars:

“Of course it did, and I did. I went on it for a short period, especially after my neck surgery cause I wanted to heal quicker, but in the WWF at the time we were working so hard, seven days a week, twice on Saturday, twice on Sunday. You needed a little bit of steroids to help with the healing process. Now some guys took that and went completely off the charts with it, but that was their choice and you know, so many of those guys are gone now and I’m sure that had something to do with it, whether that was Randy [Savage] or The Road Warriors or Mr. Perfect, right on down the line, man.”

The health issues that heavy steroid users face later in life:

“You see these guys before and after that stuff and it just blows your mind, you can’t believe it’s the same person.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: