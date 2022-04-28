Jake Roberts Speaks Out On His Experience of Working For AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts talked about his time with AEW, during an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast:

“I am so fortunate that I worked hard to get sober, real hard, and it took several years to do it. But, I’ve been clean now for 11 years, and AEW has been so kind to me, been so good to me, and it’s like I get to live again, man. Hopefully, I will be here for a little while,” he stated. “Originally I came in for 10 days, for 10 shots, that was the deal. Then they asked me to stay for a year, which I was surprised. I don’t know about you man, but I don’t value myself high.”

“I am so happy to be here, and to be a part of this. I think this is the new way, the new world. It’s so good to be a part of something that’s kicking somebody’s ass that we don’t like, not you Hunter [Triple H].”