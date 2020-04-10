Jake Roberts Struggling With Living In Isolation

Jake Roberts has publicly talked about his struggles with living in isolation due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, there appears to be some good news as Diamond Dallas Page seems willing to help Roberts out:

Getting tough being alone all the time. Hotel room keeps shrinking. Jealous of those with family or partners. Still sober — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) March 29, 2020

What do you hate most about pandemic? The weight that has begun piling on!!! Depression always puts the pounds on!! Help????@WNSource @WWENetwork @DDPYoga — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) April 5, 2020

Are u aware how fast you’re anger goes to rage? I am now!! Whoops!! Hold on everybody!@NatbyNature @WWENetwork @WrestlingInc — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) April 10, 2020

By the way I’m not EVEN thinking about falling off the wagon but being alone put 20 unneeded pounds on — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) April 10, 2020