Jake Roberts Talks About His Love For Wrestling Vignettes

Jake “The Snake” Roberts is a fan of wrestling vignettes.

During the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about how they take time to make and how they haven’t been utilized as much as in the past.

“Sure I do, fans love that stuff,” he said of vignettes. “They love vignettes. They do that sh*t up, and it’s a great way to get your characters over, but it takes time to do ’em.”

Roberts continued, “They’re just not getting done these days. Tell us A story. Do some vignettes, paint a picture for ’em.”

Check out more from the Snake Pit podcast via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.