Jake Roberts Talks WWE Countering AEW With NXT Great American Bash

Jake “The Snake” Roberts discussed WWE countering AEW during an appearance on the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

According to the WWE Hall of Famer, he thinks WWE is feeling the heat. Here is what he had to say:

“Well, they feel the heat. You know, competition is good for everybody. It makes people step up their game. Obviously, I’m gonna tell you who I’m going for – AEW and just because I want to. I think they have a good product. It’s a different product and different is good, especially with where WWE is and different is good. At the end of the day, competition is good because it just makes people go out there and work harder and that’s great for the fans. The fans reap the benefits of that,” stated Roberts.