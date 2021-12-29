Jake Roberts Tests Positive For COVID

Jake “The Snake” Roberts announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve waited so long. Actually thought I was bulletproof. Yes I’ve gotten Covid-19!!!!!,” Roberts wrote. “Yes after not going to do my AEW work for nearly 3 months. Tony Kahn knows I’m high risk and has gone above and beyond all expectations trying to keep everyone safe. Pretty sure I got it from family or when I was out shopping.”

While Roberts has been away from AEW TV recovering from foot surgery, and due to Lance Archer’s neck injury suffered at the end of October, he has still made recent signing appearances.

Roberts’ positive COVID-19 test is especially concerning as he has dealt with health issues over the years, and suffers from COPD, which makes it hard to breathe.

