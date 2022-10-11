Jake Roberts to Bret Hart: “You Got What You Deserved in Montreal”

On the latest episode of his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” Jake Roberts discussed the Montreal Screwjob.

During the Montreal Screwjob that took place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in 1997, Vince McMahon struck the bell while Shawn Michaels held Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter hold. It was planned in advance for Michaels to win the WWE Title while Hart was preparing to leave for WCW.

Roberts said:

“I don’t agree with that [leaving as Champion] at all. You know, there’s been so many guys who get away with it too. Holding up promoters because they don’t want to lose the title in a certain area. Maybe Canada, has that ever happened? Oh wait, it did. Shawn and Bret. He didn’t want to drop it in Canada, so they [Vince McMahon and others] screwed him.

“You didn’t get screwed a**hole! You got what you deserved. How do you have the right, not to drop that title? That title, that was given to you. You did not beat up anybody to get that.

“The reason you have that title is because some other schmuck was a good enough guy to lose to you [The Undertaker at Summerslam 1997.] So you not dropping that title tells me you don’t give a flying f*ck about anybody else but yourself, and that’s very selfish. It’s wrong and if you are contemplating doing it, that’s for you.”