Jake Something Discusses His Decision To Re-Sign With TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling star Jake Something recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful on a number of topics including his decision to re-sign with the company.

Something said, “Man, it was awesome, but also scary. Kind of like leaving the coop and being on your own, but it was very cool to do. It was like almost something I felt like I had to do, right? I think in doing so, it gave them more respect for me. I think it gave me more respect for them. I think I got to build my name a little more. I’m gonna be honest, throughout, I didn’t necessarily want to leave, but I thought I had to. So coming back was relatively easy. I was talking to Josh Alexander a little bit before just throughout that year or so we’d communicate. Like, ‘Hey, how are things going? What do you want to do?’ I still wanted to be in TNA, but time wasn’t right, time wasn’t right. Whatever.”

Something also talked abouut how a deal was made between himself and former TNA President Scott D’Amore withing two minutes.

Something said, “Then I was talking to Josh and he kinda, in his own way, was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know what you got planned, but I think the time is right now.’ I said, ‘Oh, yeah?’ I sent ex-President Scott D’Amore a message, ‘Hey, man. I think we should do some business.’ Two minutes later, he was like, ‘Let’s do some business.’ Within minutes we made the deal.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)