Jake “The Snake” Roberts Moving Back In With DDP, News On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

– DDP tweeted the following, revealing that he’s allowing Jake “The Snake” Roberts to move back into his home but there are a few conditions involved.
DDP told Roberts that if he left the house to attend the AEW Dynamite TV tapings (which he did), he wouldn’t be allowed back until he self-quarantined for 14 days. He said, “OK People @JakeSnakeDDT is Moving back into my home (aka Recovery Crib)TODAY But JAKE needs to be Quarantine for 6 Days & Counting Stay Tuned.”
OK People @JakeSnakeDDT is Moving back into my home (aka Recovery Crib)TODAY But JAKE needs to be Quarantine for 6 Days & Counting🤪 Stay Tuned😳 @killermike @willsasso @DavidArquette @justinlong @pwhauser #SocialDistancing #DDPYworks DDP 💥 pic.twitter.com/fKmePS4mtv
— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) April 11, 2020
– AEW has confirmed that Shawn Spears will be in action on Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The following matches are confirmed:
* No Holds Barred Empty Arena Match for AEW World Title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Hager
* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana
* Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D
* Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor
* Britt Baker in action
* Shawn Spears in action
Although he wasn't able to advance in the #TNTChampionship Tournament, #TheChairman @Perfec10n looks to get back on track and will be in action this Wednesday on Dynamite!
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/aPk8lzpL41
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 11, 2020