Jake “The Snake” Roberts Moving Back In With DDP, News On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

– DDP tweeted the following, revealing that he’s allowing Jake “The Snake” Roberts to move back into his home but there are a few conditions involved.

DDP told Roberts that if he left the house to attend the AEW Dynamite TV tapings (which he did), he wouldn’t be allowed back until he self-quarantined for 14 days. He said, “OK People @JakeSnakeDDT is Moving back into my home (aka Recovery Crib)TODAY But JAKE needs to be Quarantine for 6 Days & Counting Stay Tuned.”

– AEW has confirmed that Shawn Spears will be in action on Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The following matches are confirmed:

* No Holds Barred Empty Arena Match for AEW World Title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Hager

* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana

* Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D

* Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor

* Britt Baker in action

* Shawn Spears in action