Jake “The Snake” Roberts Offers High Praise For Bray Wyatt

Jake “The Snake” Roberts thinks highly of Bray Wyatt.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend offered high praise for “The Eater of Worlds” during a recent installment of the DDP Snake Pit podcast.

“He’s freaking people out,” Roberts said of Wyatt. “Here this guy is putting this s*** together that makes you think, ‘F**k, this is real.’”

Roberts continued, “Oh, Bray’s wonderful. He’s got a lot to do yet, hopefully, he’ll get enough room to let him do it.”

Check out the complete episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast by visiting Apple.com. H/T to eWrestlingNews.com for transcribing the above quotes.