Jake “The Snake” Roberts Recounts Capturing A Live Alligator During A Florida Road Trip

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his early traveling experiences in CWF.

Roberts said, “Me, [Angelo] Mosca, Kevin Sullivan and Fonzie [travelled together]. We would rent these Lincoln Continentals man, from Budget Rent A Car for like 100 bucks a week, and just trash the s**t out of them.”

On capturing an alligator during a Florida road trip:

“We captured one. We ran over it. But evidently, it wasn’t quite dead…. Yeah, we were drinking beer on the way back from Miami. And we ran over it. We turned around, went back and got it. It’s about seven foot. We threw it in the back seat. We were in a station wagon at the time, and we threw it in the back, and then we’re driving down the road. We hear this [makes sounds] slapping his jaws together. We decided we better get out of the f***ing car. We had to evacuate.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

