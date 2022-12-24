Jake “The Snake” Roberts Reveals Old Plans For Forming a Heel Faction

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts shared some details about the people he would have liked to work with if he had been composing a stable in the past in a recent episode of The Snake Pit podcast.

He listed a group of three other performers who, in his opinion, would have made an interesting faction. Here are the highlights:

The dynamics of his faction concept:

“Definitely would’ve liked to have worked with Mick [Foley]. I think our styles would’ve matched up pretty damn good, and I don’t think anybody would’ve gotten in the way. I would’ve liked to have seen Terry Funk in there as a threesome. Make him the ‘Godfather of Style’ or something, I don’t know. You’ve got Terry Funk, would’ve been great to be in there.”

The final member to round out the quartet:

“[The] Berzerker. He would’ve been good to be in there.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: