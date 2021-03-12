Jake “The Snake” Roberts Talks About How He Almost Died Last Year

During an appearance on the Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker podcast, Jake Roberts talked about being sick late last year:

“I got sick here a while back and I almost died, just a few months ago. No it wasn’t [COVID]. It’s just a thing that happens with people like me that are foolish, that wind up smoking cigarettes and it got me down man and it was stomping a hole in me and I woke up one morning and I started coughing and I couldn’t quit and when I did quit, I had no air, I couldn’t breath. I could not get any air up, and I fell to the floor and I reached out and grabbed the phone and I called my daughter and she lives like four minutes from me and she got her ass over there, scooped me up, dragged me to the f*cking — dragged me to the hospital and I almost died. I almost died. My lungs, they barked. They said enough man, you gotta stop Jake. You’re killing us and bottom line, I obviously have O.P.D. [Obstructive pulmonary disease], I have emphysema and [it’s] my own doing and unfortunately, my family, we have a couple of lung issues anyway genetically and I did not know that. Here I am today and everything is beautiful.”

(quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)