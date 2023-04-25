James Drake & Zack Gibson’s Future Uncertain After WWE Declined Their Releases

James Drake (Jagger Reid) and Zack Gibson (Rip Fowler) are in an interesting situation after WWE denied their requests to be released.

The tag team formerly known as the Grizzled Young Veterans announced the news on Twitter on Monday night. They also stated that they would become free agents in mid-October.

Last month, it was reported that WWE had granted their releases, but this was later corrected, and they were awaiting a decision.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that they will remain with WWE until the end of their contracts.

“There’s reasons that they wanted to move back to England, and that’s basically it. Yeah, when we talked about the story on April 3 right after WrestleMania [39] when I first heard about it, it was pretty much, in NXT, it was like they were gone. They asked for their release, they were gonna get released, and then they were basically told, ‘We have to decide’. They’ve been working there. I guess today, based on the tweet, they were told, ‘No, you’re not getting your release’ They’re gonna be there until the end of the contract and that’s that. Then presumably they will leave unless they change their minds,” Meltzer stated.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)