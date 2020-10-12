James Storm Opens Up About Why He Left Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, James Storm talked about why he left Impact Wrestling in 2018:

“You know, it got to that point where I had been there for 15 years. And man, I don’t know, I just kind of wanted to do something different. Like I still love Impact; I still wish nothing but the best for Impact Wrestling, you know? But it was my time to step away from Impact and just kind of do my own thing. And then you never know, you know? Go back and be refreshed.”

“At that time, I didn’t know really who was running the company. You had Dixie, and then you had the Harris brothers, then you had Anthem out of Canada, then you had Billy Corgan. So it was just like, ‘Okay, I don’t know who my boss is, and who’s running the company the last two years I was there.

“I actually wanted to leave before my last year was up. Because I felt like they really weren’t doing anything with me. Like I was just kind of being put on the shelf, you know? And it was this — I think I still had so much to give, even if it was just helping out the younger talent into getting better and just kind of giving the rub to them. And you know, having them learn to wrestle on TV.”

(quotes courtesy of 411Mania.com)