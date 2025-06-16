James Storm Recalls Confronting Vince Russo Over Infamous Blindfold Steel Cage Match

James Storm recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and didn’t hold back when revisiting one of the most bizarre matches of his career—the infamous blindfold steel cage match against his former tag team partner Chris Harris in TNA Wrestling.

“To even the field… be in a blindfold match. This isn’t the 80s no more. That match is so hard to pull off,” Storm recalled, clearly frustrated even years later. “Then I was like, ‘Wait, this is inside of an electrified cage too?’”

If that wasn’t strange enough, things took a turn for the worse backstage shortly before the match.

“It wasn’t until like 30 minutes before our match started that they realized that they didn’t have the blindfolds, so they ran to somewhere and just got two black bags and just put them over our heads,” Storm said. “They didn’t have drawstrings or anything, so they keep falling off… I was like, ‘We’re going home.’”

The makeshift approach led to a chaotic and critically panned bout that’s gone down in wrestling infamy. Storm then shared a tense moment backstage with TNA creative figure Vince Russo.

“I just lit into him,” Storm said. “He goes, ‘I am so sorry… I understand if you want to punch me.’”

Despite the disaster, Storm remains a TNA original and one of the most decorated stars in the promotion’s history. The infamous blindfold match, however, serves as a cautionary tale in wrestling production gone wrong.