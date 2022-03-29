James Storm Speaks Out On Nixed WWE Plans and Heat With Chris Harris, More

Veteran pro wrestler “Cowboy” James Storm recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview. Storm elaborated on his nixed WWE run, what he’s doing these days, and more. Below are a few highlights:

* Storm said he was in talks to come to WWE in 2020, at the urging of Paul Heyman. He’s discussed this with Ryan Satin in the past, noting that once Heyman lost his Executive Director powers on RAW, the deal just went away. Storm claims he physically signed a contract after former Talent Relations head Canyon Ceman reached out to him. The plan was for Storm to help talent learn to wrestle on TV, and he said his promo abilities helped him get considered for the job. Storm was even backstage at a RAW in Atlanta, and got in a little bit of trouble for appearing in a backstage video with Paige. Storm previously stated that he was supposed to return to WWE after WrestleMania 36 but that was nixed due to COVID-19

* Former WWE NXT Producer/Agent “Road Dogg” Brian James reached out to Storm to make the 2015 NXT run happen. Storm came in and went over the plans for what he’d be doing while on Triple H’s bus. Storm also said he laughed when he noticed fan reaction shots from his NXT appearance were used in a John Cena video package later on

* Since WWE didn’t work out, Storm worked for Impact Wrestling again in 2020, and the NWA in 2021. He’s currently doing a lot of acting work, and has joined the Screen Actors Guild

* Storm said Sting was very good to him throughout the times they worked, and would let him ride along when he needed a car. While Storm never beat Sting, he noted that Sting pushed for Storm to go over at one point

* Speaking of his time in TNA/Impact, Storm mentioned how he and Serg Salinas, the husband of former TNA President Dixie Carter, were the ones who wrote his popular “Longnecks & Rednecks” theme song

* When former tag team partner Chris Harris briefly went to WWE, the two went their separate ways and there was bad blood between the two. This stemmed from Harris going to WWE without Storm, who still had a year left on his Impact contract. Storm claims WWE wanted them both, and Harris was warned by TNA higher-ups to not go without Storm. In the end, Storm couldn’t blame Harris for wanting to go to WWE, but he thinks things would’ve happened differently if they went together. Storm had a “Best of Braden Walker” DVD and had Harris sign it

Storm has been off pro wrestling TV since last summer as he worked some NWA dates in August 2021, and before that he worked several Impact dates from November 2020 – May 2021. Storm held the NWA World Tag Team Titles with LA Knight and the NWA National Heavyweight Title during his 2019/early 2020 runs with the company.

Stay tuned for more on Storm.