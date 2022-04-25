James Storm Speaks Out On Not Teaming With Bobby Roode In WWE NXT

James Storm stopped by this week’s “Refin’ It Up With Brian Hebner” to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked why the fans didn’t see Beer Money, Inc in WWE NXT as Storm worked a few matches for the company in 2015 while Bobby Roode didn’t sign with WWE until 2016.

“It was just a matter of different timing in different directions and stuff. I had gone there and things just didn’t work out because of family reasons. Then I went back to Impact,” Storm shared.

“Then Bobby’s contract was actually up, I think, like eight months later, and we had talked about that he wanted to go, and I wished him luck. Every man has to do their own journey. To me, right now in my life, it worked out for me perfectly, because I’m really happy with my life right now.”